Downtown's E+O sets official opening date

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The sister restaurant to Hyde Park's E+O Kitchen is officially opening its doors downtown. E+O New Asian officially opens to the public in the former Ivy Lounge space at 645 Walnut St. on Feb. 25. The restaurant has been taking reservations online since Feb. 20. E+O stands for Earth + Ocean and will combine the flavors of the Philippines, Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries. The concept is about approachable global flavors in a modern environment. The concept came to Cincinnati at 3250 Edwards…
