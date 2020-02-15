Downtown's E+O sets official opening date

The sister restaurant to Hyde Park's E+O Kitchen is officially opening its doors downtown. E+O New Asian officially opens to the public in the former Ivy Lounge space at 645 Walnut St. on Feb. 25. The restaurant has been taking reservations online since Feb. 20. E+O stands for Earth + Ocean and will combine the flavors of the Philippines, Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries. The concept is about approachable global flavors in a modern environment. The concept came to Cincinnati at 3250 Edwards…



Recent related videos from verified sources Temple Season 1 Temple - Official Trailer - Premieres March 9 on Spectrum Originals Plot synopsis: In this character-driven drama, a brilliant but haunted surgeon must sacrifice everything for the ones he loves by.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:03Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Red carpet premiere at cinema The red carpet premiere of comedy drama Military Wives will be screened live at Showcase Cinema Walsall on February 24, in advance of its official opening date...

Express and Star 5 days ago



Trader Joe's plans downtown Seattle store but won't say where A location four blocks from a Whole Foods Market has been mentioned. While the company wouldn't discuss that detail, a representative did say the opening could...

bizjournals 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Cincinnati Business Courier RT @AndyCinciBiz: Downtown's E+O New Asian is officially open today, after taking reservations since late last week: https://t.co/tTHSL8VAjL 38 minutes ago Andy Brownfield 🤺 Downtown's E+O New Asian is officially open today, after taking reservations since late last week: https://t.co/tTHSL8VAjL 39 minutes ago