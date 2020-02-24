Global  

World mourns NASA scientist Katherine Johnson

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Women in science are mourning the death of Katherine Johnson, the groundbreaking NASA scientist whose calculations helped space flight take off. The death of Johnson, 101, was announced by the space agency on Monday. As one of the first African-American women to work in the space program, Johnson used her extraordinary math abilities to double- check trajectory calculations before John Glenn's history-making flight in 1962 that included an orbit of the Earth. She also calculated trajectories to…
News video: NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101 01:08

 Katherine Johnson, the black NASA mathematician portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" for her key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday (February 24) at the age of 101. Tamara Lindstrom reports.

Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson [Video]Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P. Henson has penned a heartfelt tribute to National Aeronautics and Space Administration mathematician Katherine Johnson, who she portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures, after NASA bosses..

Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson [Video]Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson

The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her..

Pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

The celebrated NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who you may know from the book or film Hidden Figures, passed away today at the age of 101. Johnson is...
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who inspired the film ‘Hidden Figures’, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden...
