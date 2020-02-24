World mourns NASA scientist Katherine Johnson

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Women in science are mourning the death of Katherine Johnson, the groundbreaking NASA scientist whose calculations helped space flight take off. The death of Johnson, 101, was announced by the space agency on Monday. As one of the first African-American women to work in the space program, Johnson used her extraordinary math abilities to double- check trajectory calculations before John Glenn's history-making flight in 1962 that included an orbit of the Earth. She also calculated trajectories to…


