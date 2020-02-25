Global  

One News Page > Business News > 'Modest, authentic... but pointless?' – PR pros on Yorkshire Tea's handling of Twitter storm

'Modest, authentic... but pointless?' – PR pros on Yorkshire Tea's handling of Twitter storm

PRWeek Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
PR pros have given broad – but not universal – support for Yorkshire Tea's "be kind" response to trolls and detractors, after a senior Conservative politician tweeted his fondness for the brand.
