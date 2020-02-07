Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears

Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears**

· *On Monday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.34%, down from 3.42% last week, according to Mortgage News Daily. That's near an eight-year low. *
· *Mortgage rates have been pushed lower as they take their cues from US Treasury yields, which have plummeted as investors flock to the so-called safe...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion [Video]American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Should you take advantage of low mortgage rates [Video]Should you take advantage of low mortgage rates

Should you take advantage of low mortgage rates

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US home prices rise 2.9% in December on low rates, inventory

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsmax

U.S. mortgage rates tick up, still near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up yet still remain near three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.47 percent for the week...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/YTZZ8VKbok #investing 35 minutes ago

SporePhd

Dr Lily Spore Phd RT @businessinsider: Mortgage rates hit an an 8-year low dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/AUG3rMhvzR 41 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/JbHaG2LG0I https://t.co/ipMWrK59hm 52 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/a1KpLwl8ll #money https://t.co/aV7dBhWP4z 52 minutes ago

gregorybent

Gregory Bent US Mortgage rates hit 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears - https://t.co/5rvopmejtN $ITB $XHB #RealEstate #housing 55 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/8cBbOwSaxi 56 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/AIBfQGJtrk https://t.co/QP11W6pMPI 58 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low dragged down by coronavirus fears https://t.co/1avEn7bOWq #projectmanagement https://t.co/iyeFKe4288 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.