Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virgin Trains' path to Disney World is undecided. Here's what experts recommend.

Virgin Trains' path to Disney World is undecided. Here's what experts recommend.

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The path that Virgin Trains USA will take to get to a planned rail station at Walt Disney World has yet to be decided. But there are different opinions on what that should be. The Miami-based intercity rail company's plans to connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport and then go from Orlando to Tampa include a potential stop at Walt Disney World. The two companies entered into a memo of understanding in November, and engineering and design work for the project kicked off, according…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World

Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World 10:22

 They say that anything is possible with a little imagination. And that’s something that employees of the Magic Kingdom know all too well! For this list, we’ll be looking at a variety of not so magical things that reportedly happened at Disney World or other Disney theme parks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Real Reason Disney World Scans Your Fingerprints [Video]The Real Reason Disney World Scans Your Fingerprints

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the real reason why Disney world takes your fingerprint before entry into the park!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Lil Nas X crashed Disney World wedding [Video]Lil Nas X crashed Disney World wedding

Lil Nas X made one couple's wedding a day to remember when he crashed their nuptials at Disney World in Florida.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X Crashes a Wedding and Surprises Kids at Disney World

It's a small world after all... Lil Nas X had himself quite the busy day at Walt Disney World on Saturday, and we're not talking about ride-hopping. Guests at a...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.