Virgin Trains' path to Disney World is undecided. Here's what experts recommend.

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The path that Virgin Trains USA will take to get to a planned rail station at Walt Disney World has yet to be decided. But there are different opinions on what that should be. The Miami-based intercity rail company's plans to connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport and then go from Orlando to Tampa include a potential stop at Walt Disney World. The two companies entered into a memo of understanding in November, and engineering and design work for the project kicked off, according… 👓 View full article

