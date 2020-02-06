A 4-percent surcharge for using a credit card? Sedgwick County DA says you can't do that

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The owner and parent company of Riverside Cafe will pay more than $60,000 in a consent judgment with the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office after the business was found to have charged customers an illegal 4-percent surcharge when using a credit card for payment. The DA's office said the surcharge was in violation of state law and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The office said its Consumer Protection Division received several complaints. Consumers who were charged will not receive… 👓 View full article

