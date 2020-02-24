Worldwide economic growth could shrink by more than $1 trillion if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, one research firm warns
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · *Oxford Economics projects the coronavirus could wipe out $1.1 trillion from their baseline worldwide gross domestic product forecast if it morphs into a global pandemic.*
· *A more optimistic estimate from the firm anticipates the pandemic being contained within Asia, and global GDP falling $400 billion below their baseline...
Coronavirus Global Cases
Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been
confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27
of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases...
