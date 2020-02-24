Global  

Worldwide economic growth could shrink by more than $1 trillion if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, one research firm warns

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Worldwide economic growth could shrink by more than $1 trillion if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, one research firm warns· *Oxford Economics projects the coronavirus could wipe out $1.1 trillion from their baseline worldwide gross domestic product forecast if it morphs into a global pandemic.*
· *A more optimistic estimate from the firm anticipates the pandemic being contained within Asia, and global GDP falling $400 billion below their baseline...
