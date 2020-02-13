Alert: Stocks sink, bonds soar as fears spread virus will stunt economy; S&P 500 sinks 2%, 10-year Treasury yield at record low
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 (
24 minutes ago)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sink, bonds soar as fears spread virus will stunt economy; S&P 500 sinks 2%, 10-year Treasury yield at record low.
