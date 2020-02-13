Alert: Stocks sink, bonds soar as fears spread virus will stunt economy; S&P 500 sinks 2%, 10-year Treasury yield at record low

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sink, bonds soar as fears spread virus will stunt economy; S&P 500 sinks 2%, 10-year Treasury yield at record low.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer's Investing Rule 15: Don't Forget About Bonds Action Alerts Plus portfolio manager and TheStreet's founder Jim Cramer has learned a lot over his 30+ years of investing. So he created a list of 25 Rules for Investing that can help you avoid the.. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:24Published 6 days ago Defensive Stocks Buoy Wall Street (Reuters) - Gains in defensives helped U.S. stocks bounce off session lows on Thursday, even as sentiment remained fragile after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China renewed worries over the scale.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy Stocks slumped again on Wall Street Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years as fears spread that the growing virus outbreak...

SeattlePI.com 24 minutes ago



Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy Stocks slumped on Wall Street and bond prices soared as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will stunt the global economy as manufacturing and travel...

Newsday 41 minutes ago





Tweets about this