Dow extends its 2-day sell-off to 1,960 points after CDC tells Americans to brace for possible coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Dow extends its 2-day sell-off to 1,960 points after CDC tells Americans to brace for possible coronavirus outbreak· *US stocks continued their sharp two-day sell-off on Tuesday as the CDC told Americans to brace for a possible coronavirus outbreak.*
· *The Dow Jones industrial average has now fallen more than 1,960 points over two days.*
· *The torrid decline adds to a more than 1,000-point sell-off in the Dow Jones industrial average...
News video: CDC warns U.S. on coronavirus; stock losses deepen

CDC warns U.S. on coronavirus; stock losses deepen 02:27

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday alerted Americans to prepare for the possible spead of the coronavirus to the U.S., sparking another sharp drop on Wall Street. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Inevitable [Video]U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Inevitable

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images By BRIANNA EHLEY 02/25/2020 01:13 PM EST A coronavirus outbreak in the United States is..

Director of CDC warns Americans that Wuhan coronavirus is “coming,” will spread widely, and likely last “beyond 2020”

(Natural News) Americans have largely been spared most of the world’s deadly diseases and pandemics in recent decades, but the head of the Centers for Disease...
'We're not the walking dead': Americans face coronavirus quarantine stigma

When Esther Tebeka, one of more than 1,000 Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, ended her 14-day quarantine with no signs of the...
