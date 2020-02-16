Dow extends its 2-day sell-off to 1,960 points after CDC tells Americans to brace for possible coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *US stocks continued their sharp two-day sell-off on Tuesday as the CDC told Americans to brace for a possible

· *The Dow Jones industrial average has now fallen more than 1,960 points over two days.*

· *The torrid decline adds to a more than 1,000-point sell-off in the Dow Jones industrial average... · *US stocks continued their sharp two-day sell-off on Tuesday as the CDC told Americans to brace for a possible coronavirus outbreak .*· *The Dow Jones industrial average has now fallen more than 1,960 points over two days.*· *The torrid decline adds to a more than 1,000-point sell-off in the Dow Jones industrial average 👓 View full article

