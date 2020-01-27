Placerville restaurant group to expand into former Jack Russell space

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A group that already owns three eateries in downtown Placerville is bringing a new taphouse to the space that was previously Jack Russell Brewing's restaurant. The upcoming business will be called Main Street Tap House, said Jose Rodriguez, one of its owners. He hopes to open the restaurant at 209 Main St. in five weeks. Rodriguez said he's part of a group that owns three other eateries nearby on Main Street: Bricks Eats and Drinks, Cascada and California Kitchen. Main Street Tap House will… 👓 View full article

