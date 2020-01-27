Global  

Placerville restaurant group to expand into former Jack Russell space

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A group that already owns three eateries in downtown Placerville is bringing a new taphouse to the space that was previously Jack Russell Brewing's restaurant. The upcoming business will be called Main Street Tap House, said Jose Rodriguez, one of its owners. He hopes to open the restaurant at 209 Main St. in five weeks. Rodriguez said he's part of a group that owns three other eateries nearby on Main Street: Bricks Eats and Drinks, Cascada and California Kitchen.  Main Street Tap House will…
Recent related news from verified sources

Downtown Placerville restaurant sold; changes in the works

Locally owned Jack Russell Brewing has sold its restaurant in downtown Placerville.  David Coody, who owns Jack Russell, confirmed the sale on Monday. He said...
bizjournals

Houston-based restaurant group debuts first of several international eateries

Zoa Moroccan Kitchen, a new offering from Houston-based Bella Restaurants Group, opened just south of Washington Avenue for its soft opening on March 2.  The...
bizjournals


