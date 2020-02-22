Global  

Kudlow says the US has contained the coronavirus — while another White House official warns against such simplifications

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
The US has contained the coronavirus within its borders and avoided "economic tragedy," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Tuesday.
Alex Azar, the administration's secretary of Health and Human Services, struck a more serious tone, telling Congress "we cannot hermetically seal off the United States...
Kudlow Says on CNBC ‘We Have Contained’ Coronavirus Despite Earlier Warning from CDC

With global fears about coronavirus growing, White House economic adviser *Larry Kudlow* appeared on CNBC this afternoon to assuage concerns about coronavirus...
Mediaite

Trump asking Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus - White House

The Trump administration is sending to the U.S. Congress a budget request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus, the White House said on Monday.
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comRTTNewsTelegraph.co.uk

