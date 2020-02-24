Global  

Wall St. plunges as coronavirus spread sends investors fleeing

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Wall Street's three major stock indexes fell 3% on Tuesday as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors clamored for safety a day after the S&P 500's and the Dow Industrials' biggest daily declines in two years.
News video: Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads 02:37

 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

