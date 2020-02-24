Fed's Clarida says too soon to tell coronavirus impact on U.S. economy



Recent related videos from verified sources Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17Published 3 hours ago Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:33Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Germany's Altmaier: Still too early to quantify coronavirus impact on economy The coronavirus epidemic will have a "slight impact" on the world economy, but it is still too early to quantify how much growth it will cost in the end, German...

Reuters 1 week ago



Govt monitoring coronavirus impact on economy: FM Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy.

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



