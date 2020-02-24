Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fed's Clarida says too soon to tell coronavirus impact on U.S. economy

Fed's Clarida says too soon to tell coronavirus impact on U.S. economy

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy would likely need to be "material and persistent" for the central bank to change its outlook, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida indicated on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus economic impact

Coronavirus economic impact 01:41

 The coronavirus could cut into our local economy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany's Altmaier: Still too early to quantify coronavirus impact on economy

The coronavirus epidemic will have a "slight impact" on the world economy, but it is still too early to quantify how much growth it will cost in the end, German...
Reuters

Govt monitoring coronavirus impact on economy: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.