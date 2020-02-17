Frontier adds two direct flights from Phoenix to California

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Frontier Airlines is adding new direct flights from Phoenix to California. The low-cost Denver-based carrier, which is owned by Phoenix private equity firm Indigo Partners, announced Tuesday it will start flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Los Angeles and San Jose. Frontier will add daily flights from Sky Harbor to Los Angeles International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport starting April 23. “We see tremendous growth opportunities for low-cost… 👓 View full article

