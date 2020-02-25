Alert: The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO. His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Iger, who was first named the...
Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..
SAN FRANCISCO - Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday chief Bob Iger was handing off the top executive post after building the media-entertainment powerhouse into the... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Reuters •engadget •USATODAY.com •The Verge