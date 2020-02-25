Global  

Alert: The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.
News video: Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney 01:30

 Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO. His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Iger, who was first named the...

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO

Bob Chapek is taking over.

Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down immediately

Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.
Bob Iger steps aside as Disney CEO, hands off to company insider

SAN FRANCISCO - Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday chief Bob Iger was handing off the top executive post after building the media-entertainment powerhouse into the...
