Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alert: Stocks slump again, driving the S&P 500 down 3%, as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy

Alert: Stocks slump again, driving the S&P 500 down 3%, as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slump again, driving the S&P 500 down 3%, as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow Plunges For 2nd Day Over Coronavirus Reports

Dow Plunges For 2nd Day Over Coronavirus Reports 00:06

 Stocks slump again as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks slumped and bond prices soared for the second day in a row Tuesday as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will put the brakes on the global...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Age

Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy.
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.