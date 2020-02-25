SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

If SpaceX wants to build its Starship in the Port of Los Angeles, the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is cleared for liftoff. The Los Angeles City Council approved a new permit for a lease to build something on Terminal Island, reported the Los Angeles Times. That something could very well be its spacecraft and rocket designed for interplanetary travel to Mars. SpaceX has eyed the Port of L.A. before. Elon Musk's company had said in 2018 that it was interested in manufacturing Starship… 👓 View full article

