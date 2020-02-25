Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles

SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
If SpaceX wants to build its Starship in the Port of Los Angeles, the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is cleared for liftoff. The Los Angeles City Council approved a new permit for a lease to build something on Terminal Island, reported the Los Angeles Times. That something could very well be its spacecraft and rocket designed for interplanetary travel to Mars. SpaceX has eyed the Port of L.A. before. Elon Musk's company had said in 2018 that it was interested in manufacturing Starship…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX Facility Approved at Port of LA

SpaceX Facility Approved at Port of LA 00:26

 The new deal leases the space for almost $200 million a year for 10 years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene [Video]Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Explosion That Injured 3 Men in Industrial Area of Downtown L.A. [Video]Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Explosion That Injured 3 Men in Industrial Area of Downtown L.A.

Footage from a nearby business captured the big explosion that rattled an industrial street in downtown Los Angeles and injured three men around noon on Saturday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX Gets Approval to Build Starship in LA

SpaceX Gets Approval to Build Starship in LAThe 12-0 vote paves the way for Elon Musk's spaceflight company to use a large tract of land at the Port of Los Angeles to conduct research and build components...
ExtremeTech

Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles

The council action clears the way for SpaceX to begin leasing 12.5 acres (5 hectares) of property on Terminal Island for its Starship plant at a starting rent of...
Hindu


Tweets about this

WScetrine

Bill Scetrine SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles https://t.co/yHCu3YFUcw via @LABizJournal 3 days ago

NatalieRens

Natalie Rens SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles https://t.co/gxcBrIS99G via @LABizJournal 3 days ago

speedywomen

Ivy Bell RT @bizjournals: SpaceX's plans to build Starship in the Port of L.A. have been cleared for liftoff. https://t.co/mNTwVO1RY2 3 days ago

Sergio_Mesquite

Sergio Garcia SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles -- #SpaceX #technology #PortOfLosAngeles #LosAngeles… https://t.co/yaVuseBpMm 3 days ago

bizjournals

Business Journals SpaceX's plans to build Starship in the Port of L.A. have been cleared for liftoff. https://t.co/mNTwVO1RY2 4 days ago

automategrow

Cloud Advisory Wow LA is the new starshipyard https://t.co/JO6WEAYrtI 4 days ago

LABizJournal

L.A. BIZ SpaceX's plans to build Starship in the Port of L.A. have been cleared for liftoff. https://t.co/Wgt4PTjtc7 4 days ago

LABizJournal

L.A. BIZ SpaceX's plans to build Starship in the Port of L.A. have been cleared for liftoff. https://t.co/i6XXcUrShW 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.