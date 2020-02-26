Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis

Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals doled out lavish perks for top U.S. employees who hit or beat sales goals for prescription opioids and other drugs: six-figure bonuses and a chance to snag a coveted “President's Club” award, which could mean vacations to Hawaii, the Caribbean or Mexico.

The company placed that same staff in charge of reporting any sales of its painkillers that appeared to be suspicious, including to distributors or pharmacies requesting extreme volumes of its most potent formulas. Asked during a federal court deposition last year whether she believed it was appropriate to put incentive-motivated sales staff in charge of calling out questionable sales, Karen Harper, who oversaw Mallinckrodt’s suspicious order monitoring system, said yes.

In fact, as the nation's opioid overdose crisis began to explode, not a single order with the company between August 2008 and October 2010 rose from the level of “peculiar” to “suspicious,” the category that would have triggered a report to authorities, according to Harper's deposition.

The court documents reveal a company culture that allowed Mallinckrodt to become one of the giants of the prescription opioid market at a time when overdoses were claiming tens of thousands of American lives. The company, based in Great Britain, announced a tentative $1.6 billion settlement Tuesday with state and local governments in the U.S. If finalized, the deal would end lawsuits nationwide over the company's role in the epidemic.

Purdue Pharma has been the poster child for the U.S. opioid crisis, mostly because of aggressive marketing of its signature painkiller, OxyContin. Lesser known is the role of generic opioid manufacturers like Mallinckrodt that produced the vast majority of painkillers during the height of the overdose epidemic. While they may not have been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals doled out lavish perks for top U.S. employees who hit or beat sales goals for prescription opioids and other drugs: six-figure...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealNewsAndNews

News and News "Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis" https://t.co/U07bQ4CHlC 19 hours ago

JSADJournal

JSAD “Keep them coming." “Flying out of here. It’s like people are addicted to these things or something. Oh, wait, peop… https://t.co/fK7yp8JUvT 23 hours ago

Tesscatbird

tess a liberal hack🆘 RT @GVWire: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals doled out lavish perks for top U.S. employees who hit or beat sales goals for prescription opioids… 1 day ago

FalseFlag_Watch

False Flag 2020 RT @nypost: Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis https://t.co/ynGUyELn2N https://t.co/1XM8SszHcH 1 day ago

MoLawyersMedia

Missouri Lawyers Media Generic drugmakers, such as Mallinckrodt, sold most opioids during overdose crisis https://t.co/6SMsX6DlkL 1 day ago

Teri23179879

T͎e͎r͎i͎◄ Psalm 89:14 ► Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis https://t.co/MkPBoOTqBN via @nypost #CrimesAgainstHumanity #TheRealDrugDealers 1 day ago

nypost

New York Post Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis https://t.co/ynGUyELn2N https://t.co/1XM8SszHcH 1 day ago

johnmacknewtown

johnmacknewtown Generic Drugmakers Like SpecGx and Actavis Pharma Sold Most Opioid Pills During Overdose Crisis: Newtown's KVK Tech… https://t.co/tI05bQkuSr 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.