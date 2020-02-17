Global  

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Reuters India Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option: Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights.
 Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod. Adam Reed reports.

