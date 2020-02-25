Global  

Ajay Banga steps down as Mastercard CEO

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Mastercard’s Indian-American president and CEO Ajay Banga will step down from his role and assume charge as executive chairman of the board of directors. The payments giant announced Michael Miebach as the new CEO.
News video: Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January

Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January 02:37

 Mastercard names Michael Miebach as next CEO, replacing Ajay Banga, who will become board chairman next January. What's next for Mastercard?

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped

Mastercard said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga will step down at the start of the next year and will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael...
