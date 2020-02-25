Ian M Calvert RT @Finovate: .@Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga steps down, replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach https://t.co/huOyC9YGqJ 28 minutes ago People Matters As Ajay Banga steps down as CEO, he will assume the role of Executive Chairman at @Mastercard. #Csuite… https://t.co/wNt3WpGDhe 1 hour ago shikhar⚪🔪 Ajay Banga steps down as Mastercard CEO. He would take charge as executive chairman of the board of directore. 2 hours ago Linda Warnock RT @RobbersonJon: Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga steps down, Miebach tapped | Reuters ✅Disney ✅Salesforce ✅Mastercard ....all in one day. Tod… 2 hours ago Jon Robberson Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga steps down, Miebach tapped | Reuters ✅Disney ✅Salesforce ✅Mastercard ....all in one day… https://t.co/iyOK47T0Ty 2 hours ago Freewheeln_i_m ⭐⭐⭐⏳🇺🇸 ❤Cult45❤ RT @HoneeDesigner: What's going on? Today Bob Iger of Disney, Keith Block of Salesforce & Ajay Banga of Mastercard are all stepping down.… 2 hours ago Quod Experrectus What's going on? Today Bob Iger of Disney, Keith Block of Salesforce & Ajay Banga of Mastercard are all stepping d… https://t.co/VSqpOrkBMF 2 hours ago rameshkotnana Indian born top CEO #AjayBanga Steps down as #MastercardCEO Mastercard’s Indian-American president and CEO Ajay Ba… https://t.co/ptWK8zgb3c 5 hours ago