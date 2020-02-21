Udhayasoorya Lives would have been saved and the spiral of communal mob violence stopped had the police acted on time to stop pe… https://t.co/5cvGLuX3lh 25 seconds ago HITEN___DUBEY Delhi violence: Lives would have been saved had the police acted on time, says Supreme Court… https://t.co/FCLHoPoNCS 3 minutes ago TheMorningStandard After meeting victims of the #DelhiViolence, #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal said that all possible measures would be tak… https://t.co/oSiDEHiY4p 35 minutes ago Abbi RT @KishanReddyOfc: “Our government will not tolerate any kind of violent protests which would result in loss of lives of our personnel & c… 1 hour ago HW News English Thakur was replying to queries on the violence that has erupted in the Delhi claiming at least nine lives and leavi… https://t.co/EpIfAwXFAJ 2 hours ago The Federal The #CBSE postponed the Class 10 and 12 board #examinations in northeast #Delhi due to the #DelhiCAAClashes that cl… https://t.co/gNAnHGTHbY 2 hours ago Meta-Culture RT @leofsaldanha: Now just why would not ⁦@AmitShah⁩ act to contain the violence, to save lives and livelihoods, and most importantly advan… 14 hours ago Leo Saldanha Now just why would not ⁦@AmitShah⁩ act to contain the violence, to save lives and livelihoods, and most importantly… https://t.co/zumEQAH37y 14 hours ago