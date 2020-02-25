Global  

ANA opts for 15 more Dreamliners

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
SEATTLE/TOKYO: All Nippon Airways said it would buy 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices, the first commercial order announcement for the US planemaker this year as it wrestles with the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX.
