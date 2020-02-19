Global  

Companies’ purchase of liability insurance goes up

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Rising strife and damages caused is forcing companies to purchase liability insurance, which covers loss and damage caused due to natural disasters, burglary and riots. Some insurers are witnessing a 50% increase in policies sold.
