Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief

'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief

PRWeek Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The majority of brands would not allow social media managers to give such a "human" response to trolling as Yorkshire Tea did in the recent Conservative Twitter furore, according to KFC UK & Ireland's social media chief.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked [Video]Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Over the weekend, Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked by the same group taking credit for hacking the NFL and ESPN's social media account. The group calls themselves OurMine, and they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Social Media Addict? Is It Possible To Give It Up? [Video]Social Media Addict? Is It Possible To Give It Up?

When was the last time you didn’t check your Facebook or Twitter feed every few minutes?! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Modest, authentic... but pointless?' – PR pros on Yorkshire Tea's handling of Twitter storm

PR pros have given broad – but not universal – support for Yorkshire Tea's "be kind" response to trolls and detractors, after a senior Conservative...
PRWeek

Building E-Commerce Wave: Social Media Shopping

Building E-Commerce Wave: Social Media ShoppingConsumers are on social media constantly, scrolling through posts. Many have begun clicking on brand posts and making purchases. "Social commerce is becoming...
CRM Buyer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AriatuPR

Ariatu PR RT @prweekuknews: 'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief: https://t.co/qZGX4vhRPN #pr htt… 19 seconds ago

ArvindHickman

Arvind Hickman 'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief | PR Week https://t.co/Nn9VdOcthO via @prweekuknews 10 minutes ago

prweekuknews

PRWeek UK 'Most brands wouldn't allow Yorkshire Tea's #BeKind Twitter reaction' – KFC social chief: https://t.co/qZGX4vhRPN… https://t.co/RtKz1v9IgX 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.