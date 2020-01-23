Global  

Sensex plunges 392 points, Nifty at 11,678; GAIL, Tata Motors decline

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Indian benchmark indices ended in red for the fourth straight session on Wednesday (February 26) with the BSE Sensex plunging 392 points to end at at 39,889, while the Nifty50 index lost 119 points to finish the day at 11,678.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex opens 150 points down, Nifty at 11,639; SBI, Dr Reddy's Lab, HUL, Nestle gain

Indian equity indices on Thursday (February 27) witnessed a negative start with the BSE Sensex down 134.41 points or 0.34% at 39754.55, while the broader Nifty...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Sensex, Nifty open in red amid coronavirus woes; Tata Motors, Hindalco top losers

The Sensex started down 1,071.62 points or 2.70% at 38674.04, and Nifty also opened 319.80 points down or 2.75% at 11313.50. On the indices, the top losers...
Zee News

