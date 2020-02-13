Global  

New Chinese billionaires outpace U.S. by three to one - Hurun

Reuters India Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
China minted three times as many new billionaires than the United States in the past year, with fortunes made in drugs and online entertainment after a mini-boom from the coronavirus outbreak, a ranking of the world's wealthiest people shows.
