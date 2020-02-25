Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > FDA Warns Jimmy John's Against Adulterated Fresh Produce For E. Coli

FDA Warns Jimmy John's Against Adulterated Fresh Produce For E. Coli

RTTNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned sandwich chain Jimmy John's Franchise, LLC for selling adulterated fresh produce, mainly sprouts, linked to Escherichia coli O103 outbreak. Following the warning, Jimmy John's reportedly removed sprouts from the menu at all of its restaurants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks 00:27

 The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the Jimmy John's sandwich chain, saying certain vegetables it served were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella in the past seven years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks [Video]FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

The Jimmy John's sandwich chain is under fire from the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says certain vegetables Jimmy John's served were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.