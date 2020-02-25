FDA Warns Jimmy John's Against Adulterated Fresh Produce For E. Coli

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned sandwich chain Jimmy John's Franchise, LLC for selling adulterated fresh produce, mainly sprouts, linked to Escherichia coli O103 outbreak. Following the warning, Jimmy John's reportedly removed sprouts from the menu at all of its restaurants. 👓 View full article



