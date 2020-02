Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Auto major Ford Motor Co. issued a safety compliance recall for a total of 217,185 F-150 pickup trucks with LED headlamps in North America, including 50,989 in Canada, to fix issues with the headlamps that could increase risk of a crash. The F-150 has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.