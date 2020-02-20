These Pittsburgh companies were hit hardest by Wall Street fears over coronavirus
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () The spread of the coronavirus beyond China and into Italy, South Korea and Iran caused markets to drop sharply Monday and into Tuesday, and some of Pittsburgh’s largest public companies were hit by the sell-off. The Dow Jones closed at 27,103.08 on Tuesday afternoon, down more than 1,300 points since its opening on Monday morning, or about 4.6%. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.4% and the S&P 500 Index dropped about 4% this week. Although China announced a decline in new confirmed cases on Wednesday,…