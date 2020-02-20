Global  

These Pittsburgh companies were hit hardest by Wall Street fears over coronavirus

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
The spread of the coronavirus beyond China and into Italy, South Korea and Iran caused markets to drop sharply Monday and into Tuesday, and some of Pittsburgh’s largest public companies were hit by the sell-off. The Dow Jones closed at 27,103.08 on Tuesday afternoon, down more than 1,300 points since its opening on Monday morning, or about 4.6%. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.4% and the S&P 500 Index dropped about 4% this week. Although China announced a decline in new confirmed cases on Wednesday,…
 Investors are hoping to see some signs of recovery today after the Dow fell more than 1,000 points Monday. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

