Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Will Warren Buffett buy Southwest, American or another airline? Here's what he said

Will Warren Buffett buy Southwest, American or another airline? Here's what he said

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Famed investor Warren Buffett quelled speculation that he'd buy an airline earlier this week. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A), of which Buffett is CEO and chairman, has significant stakes in all the Big 4 U.S. airlines: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: UAL). In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Buffett was asked if Berkshire Hathaway would acquire an entire airline. "It'd…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published < > Embed
News video: Buffett: Don’t Buy or Sell Over Coronavirus Headlines

Buffett: Don’t Buy or Sell Over Coronavirus Headlines 00:50

 While fear over the coronavirus has the stock market taking a tumble, Warren Buffett is warning investors not to buy or sell over news headlines.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bitcoin has no real value, Warren Buffett

Bitcoin has no real value, Warren BuffettWarren Buffett said during his recent dinner date with TRON founder Justin Sun, held on 23rd January 2020, that Bitcoin has no practical value and thus can be...
WorldNews Also reported by •Fossbytes

Alaska Airlines, American unveil international flight pact

Alaska Airlines said it's forming a West Coast international partnership with American Airlines and will join the One World global carrier alliance. Alaska Air...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

DBJHoopfer

Evan Hoopfer Will Warren Buffett buy @SouthwestAir, @AmericanAir or another airline? Here's what he said https://t.co/xl5BbnhnVH… https://t.co/T1hdqRtgaK 29 minutes ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Will Warren Buffett buy Southwest, American or another airline? Here's what he said https://t.co/tgSDcZei9o 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.