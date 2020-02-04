Global  

U.S. stocks to rise in 2020, but virus, presidential race pose risks: Reuters poll

Reuters India Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The U.S. stock market is likely to rack up solid gains this year, but it's vulnerable to a correction if the effect of the coronavirus outbreak worsens or the U.S. presidential race rattles investors, according to strategists in a Reuters poll.
 When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.

