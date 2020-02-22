Trump is reportedly 'furious' that US stocks have tanked on coronavirus fears — and he's accusing the 'fake news' media of throwing fuel on the fire
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · *President Trump lashed out at the media on Wednesday morning and accused them of hyping up the threat from the coronavirus, which has spread to 37 countries so far.*
· *"Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if...