Billionaire Leon Cooperman says the coronavirus selloff is a 'healthy' correction for the market 'even though I've lost a ton of money'

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
· **Leon Cooperman lost out in the coronavirus selloff — ***but he still thinks it's a "healthy" correction for the market.*
· *Coronavirus will be a thing of the past by June, Cooperman said in an interview with CNBC Wednesday.*
The Dow Jones Industrial...
News video: Jim Cramer's Thoughts on the Market Selloff and the Coronavirus

Jim Cramer's Thoughts on the Market Selloff and the Coronavirus 10:15

 Jim Cramer's weighing in on the selloff and the coronavirus.

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about 2,267...

Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are [Video]Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are

Financial experts said the drop in the stock market is reflective on how widespread coronavirus fears are.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman ramps up his criticism of Bernie Sanders, calling him a 'bigger threat' to the stock market than coronavirus

· *Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman ripped into Sanders, saying he was "a bigger threat" to the stock market compared to the coronavirus, which has killed...
Business Insider

Warren Buffett is cheering the current selloff, saying investors 'should want the stock market to go down'

· *Warren Buffett celebrated the current market selloff sparked by coronavirus fears in a CNBC interview on Monday.* · *"That's good for us actually,...
Business Insider

Tweets about this

the_berkut

The Berkut Billionaire Leon Cooperman, admitted he’s “lost lots of money” this week, but at this point, he says he’s a buyer i… https://t.co/vMAsnD7Pvm 48 seconds ago

DanBdeB

Dan Banshee RT @MarketWatch: Coronavirus is a ‘blemish’ on a ‘beautiful lady,’ says billionaire Leon Cooperman, who admits he just lost a lot of money… 9 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Key Words: Coronavirus is a ‘blemish’ on a ‘beautiful lady,’ says billionaire Leon Cooperman, who admits he just lo… https://t.co/0eVmGXShBG 15 minutes ago

CyrilAkola

Akola Cyril RT @SquawkCNBC: Coronavirus is “a blemish” on the markets, says billionaire Leon Cooperman. “The correction is healthy for the market. Even… 20 minutes ago

SporePhd

Dr Lily Spore Phd RT @CNBC: Leon Cooperman says that he’s concerned about “the villainizing of the billionaire class,” by Democratic candidates like Bernie S… 20 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Key Words: Coronavirus is a ‘blemish’ on a ‘beautiful lady,’ says billionaire Leon Cooperman, who admits he just lo… https://t.co/Lr2M9EDoMb 22 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Key Words: Coronavirus is a ‘blemish’ on a ‘beautiful lady,’ says billionaire Leon Cooperman, who admits he just lo… https://t.co/XR2P6TleeH 24 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Key Words: Coronavirus is a ‘blemish’ on a ‘beautiful lady,’ says billionaire Leon Cooperman, who admits he just lo… https://t.co/GE8jtfKMRB 25 minutes ago

