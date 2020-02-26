U.S. New Home Sales Spike To More Than Twelve-Year High In January

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Partly reflecting sharp increases in the Midwest and West, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new home sales in the U.S. jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in the month of January. The report said new home sales spiked by 7.9 percent to an annual rate of 764,000 in January. 👓 View full article

