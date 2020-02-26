Global  

U.S. New Home Sales Spike To More Than Twelve-Year High In January

RTTNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Partly reflecting sharp increases in the Midwest and West, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new home sales in the U.S. jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in the month of January. The report said new home sales spiked by 7.9 percent to an annual rate of 764,000 in January.
New Home Sales Surge 7.9% to 12-1/2-Year High

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy...
Newsmax

Alert: US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •HousingWire•bizjournals•Seattle Times

