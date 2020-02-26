Global  

Jhye Richardson added to ODI squad

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was added on Wednesday to the Australia ODI squad for the three-match series in South Africa beginning on Saturday.Richard
