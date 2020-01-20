Wendy's: Breakfast is 'engineered to make money day one'

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Wendy’s Co. will launch its breakfast rollout on a high. The Dublin-based restaurant company Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter and 2019 results, including a 4.3% gain in same-restaurant sales for the quarter and a 2.8% lift in that measure for the year. CEO Todd Penegor, on an investor call, said the 4.4% sales growth for the year to systemwide sales of $10.9 billion is one of the company’s best years. Wendy's has posted nine consecutive years of same-restaurant sales growth. “We have… 👓 View full article

