Billionaire real estate developer John Arrillaga pledges $55M to Stanford to help medical school students graduate debt-free

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Billionaire Silicon Valley real estate developer and philanthropist John Arrillaga has pledged $55 million to the Stanford University School of Medicine, the university said Wednesday, a move that will help qualified medical students graduate debt-free. Arrillaga, whose fortune Forbes estimates at $2.6 billion, has given large sums to Stanford University, his alma mater, before: A $100 million gift in 2006 followed by a $151 million pledge in 2013 that was the university's largest-ever. Stanford…
