Google to invest $10B in offices and data centers in 11 states this year

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Google Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, with new investments in California and 10 other states. The Mountain View-based Internet giant also plans to invest in Washington, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas — 10 of the 26 states where Google has a presence. CEO Sundar Pichai didn't specify any new Bay Area plans in a company blog post, stating that Google continues… 👓 View full article

