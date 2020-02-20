Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Google to invest $10B in offices and data centers in 11 states this year

Google to invest $10B in offices and data centers in 11 states this year

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Google Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, with new investments in California and 10 other states. The Mountain View-based Internet giant also plans to invest in Washington, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas — 10 of the 26 states where Google has a presence. CEO Sundar Pichai didn't specify any new Bay Area plans in a company blog post, stating that Google continues…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google just removed 500 Chrome extensions containing malware [Video]Google just removed 500 Chrome extensions containing malware

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google has removed hundreds of extensions for their internet browser Chrome after they were found to have malware. A joint investigation by cyber security firm Duo..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices [Video]Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb. 20 update. The company revealed that..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google will spend billions on data centers and offices in the US this year


TechRadar Also reported by •WorldNewsEnergy DailybizjournalsReuters9to5Google

Google shifts authority over UK user data to the US in wake of Brexit

Google shifts authority over UK user data to the US in wake of BrexitIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google is changing the data controller for its UK user data to Google LLC, placing the data under the jurisdiction of...
The Verge Also reported by •betanews9to5GoogleTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.