Google to invest $10B in offices and data centers in 11 states this year
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Google Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, with new investments in California and 10 other states. The Mountain View-based Internet giant also plans to invest in Washington, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas — 10 of the 26 states where Google has a presence. CEO Sundar Pichai didn't specify any new Bay Area plans in a company blog post, stating that Google continues…
Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb. 20 update. The company revealed that..
Google is changing the data controller for its UK user data to Google LLC, placing the data under the jurisdiction of...