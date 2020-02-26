Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.



The dead include the shooter, said Barrett, who did not give an exact number of people killed.



“What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred," Barrett told reporters. "We’re urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area. ... They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation.”



Police tweeted that there was no longer an active threat. Authorities did not immediately release details about the shooter or how the shooting unfolded.



It occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley," a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.



James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was on his way to the scene. Attorney General Josh Kaul called the shooting “gut-wrenching."



"Miller Valley" features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields. A massive red Miller sign towers over the complex and is a well-known symbol in Milwaukee, where beer and brewing are intertwined in the city's


