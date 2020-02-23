Global  

North Carolina officials: residents, businesses should prepare for risk of coronavirus outbreak

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020
North Carolina officials' message to residents and businesses about COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus): if you haven't started thinking about it, it's time to start. Specifically for businesses, officials said it might be time to break out the HR handbooks and make sure employees know their options for Telehealth and working remotely. On Wednesday afternoon, the co-chairs for Gov. Roy Cooper's coronavirus task force held a briefing admonishing North Carolina residents to begin taking certain, limited,…
News video: Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak? 02:26

 Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak. We take a look at some of the other events cancelled or postponed because of the epidemic.

Outbreaks like the coronavirus can cause a lot of worry and even paranoia, whether among people with health concerns or those who shape global economic markets. Here in the Kansas City area,..

Leaders in Missouri and Kansas are preparing for a possible COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide the newly formed Special Committee on..

G20 ready to adopt policies to limit economic impact of coronavirus - Saudi

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Sunday to continue monitoring the risk from the coronavirus outbreak and to adopt appropriate...
Reuters India

How To Prepare For A Coronavirus Outbreak

How To Prepare For A Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoAs President Donald Trump downplayed the threat of the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health officials...
Newsy


