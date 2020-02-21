Global  

For-profit firm seeking to run .org domain makes concessions

SFGate Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A private equity firm seeking to buy rights to operate the internet’s .org suffix says it will limit price increases and create an advisory board with veto powers to ease concerns from the nonprofit community.

Ethos Capital has offered $1.1 billion to buy the Public Interest Registry, the nonprofit corporation that runs the databases containing more than 10 million .org names registered worldwide. Organizations ranging from the Girl Scouts of the USA and Consumer Reports to the American Bible Society have opposed the sale, warning of potential price gouging and censorship. California’s attorney general and four congressional members have also requested information on the deal.

In January, a group including three Bay Area residents formed the Cooperative Corporation of .org Registrants, in an effort to contest Ethos’ bid. Its incorporation papers say it will “manage the org domain for the benefit of its registrants.” Its directors include Bill Woodcock, executive director of the Berkeley nonprofit Packet Clearing House, which provides technical services to the .org domain.

Ethos Capital has its headquarters in the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the concessions are enough to satisfy critics. The limit on price increases will expire in eight years, and most of the advisory board’s initial members will be appointed by the Public Interest Registry’s board.

Domain names have historically been used by computers to find websites and send email, and their value grew as companies and groups adopted them. Though domain names are less prominent these days as more people reach websites using search engines and apps, they are still important for email addresses, billboards and other non-digital advertising.

The Public Interest Registry is owned by the Internet Society,...
