Eversource to buy assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Eversource Energy, the largest energy company in New England, agreed to buy the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, just hours after federal prosecutors said Columbia Gas would plead guilty to violating federal law in connection with the 2018 explosions in the Merrimack Valley. Under the $1.1 billion deal, Eversource (NYSE: ES), which has 300,000 natural gas customers, would take over the NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) subsidiary, which serves 330,000 customers in the Merrimack Valley, greater Springfield…
