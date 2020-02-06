Global  

Government banks out of touch with consumers: Finance minister

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rapped state-run banks for lacking consumer connect and said often executives at the branch level could not communicate in the local language or provide details of govt schemes. ​​​The minister’s outbursts at an event to unveil the next phase of PSB reform plan, EASE 3.0, were triggered by customer complaints from across the country.
