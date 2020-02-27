Global  

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, calls Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’

Hindu Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The legendary musician was at a protest in London demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, where he made a reference to the anti-CAA protests in India
