StanChart warns coronavirus, economic slowdown to hit growth

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears The tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a three-day winning streak Thursday as stocks fell on worries the coronavirus outbreak is not under control and threatens global economic growth. Conway G. Gittens has the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:06Published 1 week ago China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus, economic headwinds to hamper profit growth Standard Chartered booked a robust 46% jump in annual profit but warned a key earnings target would take longer to meet as the coronavirus epidemic adds to...

Reuters 5 hours ago



Maersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings Shipping giant Maersk warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak would weigh on earnings this year, compounding the woes of a container shipping industry...

Reuters India 1 week ago





Tweets about this