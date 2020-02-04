Global  

StanChart warns coronavirus, economic slowdown to hit growth

Reuters India Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Standard Chartered on Thursday warned a major earnings target would take longer to meet and asset quality would worsen in the near-term as the coronavirus epidemic adds to the bank's woes in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.
