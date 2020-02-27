Global  

UK ruling due on Heathrow expansion amid climate concern

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 27 February 2020
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Court of Appeal is preparing to publish its decision in a case that could stall the 14 billion-pound ($18 billion) plan to expand Heathrow Airport amid concerns about climate change, pollution and noise.

The ruling is scheduled to be released Thursday morning in London in a dispute that pits local governments and environmentalists against Heathrow, which plans to build a third runway to meet increasing demand for air travel.

Parliament approved the plan in 2018, triggering a challenge from environmental groups who say the project conflicts with Britain's commitments to fight global warming. Local residents also complain about noise, pollution and increased congestion.

Lawyers for the campaigners have told the court that former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling did not take account of environmental legislation or of climate change issues when he considered the proposals.
