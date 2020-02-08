Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four months.

The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship following the U.K.’s departure from the now 27-nation bloc.

Britain and the EU both say they want to reach a free trade agreement, but have starkly divergent views on how it should be overseen and what constitutes fair competition between their two economies.

The EU says Britain must agree to follow the bloc’s rules in areas ranging from state aid to environmental protections, and give European boats access to U.K. fishing waters, if the two sides are to strike a good deal.

But the U.K. is demanding the right to diverge from the bloc’s rules in order to strike new trade deals around the world and bolster the British economy.

“In pursuit of a deal we will not trade away our sovereignty,” Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Britain’s negotiating mandate insists that “we will not agree to any obligations for our laws to be aligned with the EU’s, or for the EU’s institutions, including the Court of Justice, to have any jurisdiction in the U.K.”

That conflict will be one of the big hurdles in talks, which are due to begin Monday in Brussels.

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but remains bound by the bloc's rules until a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. A divorce agreement between the two sides allows for the transition to be extended for two more years, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he will not agree to that.

Johnson’s Conservative government says...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks 00:38

 Boris Johnson says that the Government will not engage in a "race to the bottom" in its trade talks with the European Union. The prime minister added that he wants to see "mutual recognition of each other's high standards" between the United Kingdom and the EU. According to the UK's guidelines for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate [Video]EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate

Ministers from the EU have approved their mandate for post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:48Published

Brexit trade talks: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister [Video]Brexit trade talks: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for trade talks as Britain leaves the European Union. Mr Raab said the UK hopes to work closely with Japan in future..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK threatens to walk away from EU trade talks ‘if no progress within four months’

Britain laid out its opening demands for the upcoming trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, including a blunt threat to walk away from the negotiating...
France 24 Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.ca

U.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet British counterpart as allies gear up for talks

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Britain's trade minister Liz Truss this week, British government officials said on Tuesday, as the two...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

allmixblog2

Allmixblog UK Opens EU Trade Talks With Threat to Walk Away https://t.co/AUeaCN4zK5 By The Associated Press from NYT World… https://t.co/j746F6uB7O 6 minutes ago

13WHAM

13WHAM UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away https://t.co/UMWVpDvy8Q 30 minutes ago

BWolmers

Wolmers B Sociology RT @JamaicaGleaner: UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away - https://t.co/ORahX7MNGq 1 hour ago

JamaicaGleaner

Jamaica Gleaner UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away - https://t.co/ORahX7MNGq 1 hour ago

DisguiseDevilin

Devil In Disguise RT @globeandmail: Britain opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away if progress not made within four months https://t.co/1u0Ur6M3Ms @Gl… 2 hours ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Britain opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away if progress not made within four months… https://t.co/Fw5vT5qt7g 2 hours ago

globebusiness

Report on Business Britain opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away if progress not made within four months… https://t.co/tdYDT8twy4 2 hours ago

jkdegen

jkdegen RT @JillLawless: Brexit: it ain’t over yet. UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away. https://t.co/JOeYzj7ifR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.