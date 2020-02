Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

A 2018 fatal crash involving a Tesla Inc. vehicle was likely caused by the car's autopilot system as well as distracted driving, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB. The driver of the Tesla's Model X electric-powered sport utility vehicle, Walter Huang, was killed when it collided with a damaged crash attenuator on March 23, 2018 in Mountain View, California. 👓 View full article