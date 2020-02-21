Louisville chef selected as James Beard Award semifinalist

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Louisville chef has been named as a semifinalist for a James Beard Award. Annie Pettry, chef and owner of Decca, is a semifinalist in the regional "Best Chef: Southeast" award category. "Being nominated for a James Beard award has been a dream of mine since I started cooking professionally," she said in a statement. "I'm honored to be recognized among such an amazing group of chefs. Most of all, I'm grateful for my team at Decca. This nomination is a testament to all of their hard work…


