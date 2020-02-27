The week in bankruptcies: Raleigh paving operation goes Chapter 11

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Feb. 21, 2020. Year to date through Feb. 21, 2020, the court recorded 12 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -20 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure… 👓 View full article

